Protesters come to Saginaw courthouse to ensure justice for dog that was shot to death

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An animal abuse case that drew national attention is back in the spotlight as protestors came to the Saginaw County courthouse to make sure a dog that was killed gets justice.
The man accused of torturing and killing the dog was due in court Monday in Saginaw.
Outside the courthouse, several people, who at one time cared for the dog, wanted the county's judicial system to know how important this case is to them.
Jacob Wilkinson waived his right to have a preliminary hearing within 21 days of arraignment, so that hearing will be held later. The protestors are still emotional about the dog's death.
"We were absolutely appalled when we heard what happened," said Ken Kempkens, director of the Humane Society of Macomb.
The dog was known as Randy, but after he left the Humane Society of Macomb and transferred to a program where he was trained by inmates at the Saginaw Correctional Facility, he was renamed Habs.
"He had a really good life ahead of him going into that program," said Siara Hobbs of the humane society.
Wilkinson was a corrections officer and had helped trained Habs at the prison.
"The guy that was training him was a corrections officer and wow, that's a perfect adoption," Kempkens said.
He and others at the Humane Society of Macomb found out it wasn't perfect, as Wilkinson is now accused of torturing and shooting the dog before leaving his body in a Freeland-area ditch.
"He was just sweet. He was a ball of joy," Hobbs said.
Hobbs, Kempkens and others from the humane society drove to Saginaw and delivered a petition with 23,000 signatures from Macomb County residents to the courthouse in support of getting justice for Habs.
"We are against any type of animal cruelty but this particular case just struck home," Kempkens said.
Wilkinson was working for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and was fired when details of the crime came to light. His next court date is not certain, but there's a good chance this group of people will be watching what happens next.
"He didn't deserve what had happened to him," Hobbs said.
Wilkinson told investigators that the dog had nipped him and that's when he shot the dog. His attorney, Michael Beer, explained the reasoning for adjourning the hearing Monday.
"The request for an adjournment of the probable cause conference this morning was due to the extensive amount of additional discovery and records still outstanding at this time," Beer wrote. "It is imperative to Mr. Wilkinson that this additional discovery be provided to ensure due process and vigorous defense."