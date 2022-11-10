Protesters rally outside court hearing for accused animal abuser in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Earlier this month, an innocent dog was brutally murdered by an enraged neighbor.
Protesters took action and rallied for justice before Terry Louise Key II appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday.
Key was filmed on the victim's Ring camera attacking Coco on Oct. 26 after he tried to make contact with the owner due to a prior dispute. The neighbor wasn't home, so Key allegedly took the gruesome retaliation to her dog.
"There is a direct connect between those that abuse, torture, neglect and fight animals to those who do the same things to humans."
Outside of Key's probable cause hearing in Genesee County District Court, the Greater Flint Dog and Rescue rallied on behalf of Coco. Due to Key's history of violence some were concerned of their safety and remained anonymous.
"Coco was a dog that we cared for and we saw her once a week at least if not more. She was a sweet dog she'd never hurt anybody."
Coco had no relation to any prior conflict with, did not cause any problems and was not accused of biting any humans. The dog appears to be a casualty of Key's violent rage.
"We have reached our limit and, mark my words, not only are we going to do our investigation but we're doing something about it."
Key is facing a charge of animal killing and torture, which is punishable by up to four years in prison if he is convicted. He remains in custody at the Genesee County Jail with no bond offered while awaiting another court hearing on Nov. 29.