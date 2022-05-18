Psychological testing ordered for Florida man accused of sexually assaulting Flint-area girl

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Court proceedings on are hold temporarily for a Florida man accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl at a Flint-area hotel.

A Genesee County judge ordered psychological testing on Wednesday for 22-year-old Petar Pejic of West Palm Beach, Fla. He is facing charges for an alleged sexual assault at the Baymont Inn in Mt. Morris Township last February.

A date for Pejic's test was not scheduled on Wednesday, but he tentatively is scheduled to appear in court again on July 19. The Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti will conduct the tests.

If Pejic is found mentally competent to participate in his defense, court proceedings will continue. If the court judges him mentally incompetent, he will undergo treatment and proceedings will pause until he is judge competent.

Pejic will remain in police custody during the testing process.

Pejic is facing 12 charges, including multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators have said Pejic groomed the alleged victim on Instagram and continued communicating with her on Discord.

Before flying to Michigan on Feb. 20, Pejic allegedly convinced the girl that there would be an exchange of property. He rented a car from Detroit Metro Airport and drove to the Flint area, where he met the girl after she jumped out of a window at home after midnight.

Pejic is accused of taking the 12-year-old to the Baymont Inn in Mt. Morris Township, where he allegedly had sex with her.

He is accused of committing similar crimes in Oregon, Georgia and Washington state.

Separately, an investigation continues into the contents of Pejic's cell phone. Authorities found 2,500 videos on the phone and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has said many of them allegedly depict child pornography.