Public urged to avoid Michigan State Police facilities after U.P. incident

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to avoid their offices and posts on Wednesday after a violent overnight incident in the Upper Peninsula.
Police say a man opened fire on several patrol cars parked outside the Sault Ste. Marie post and lit them on fire around 3:30 a.m. No troopers were outside or in the patrol cars when the incident occurred, so no injuries were reported.
Investigators say the suspect was wearing camouflage and driving a silver Honda CRV. He remained at large Wednesday morning, leading to a statewide manhunt.
Michigan State Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
The Sault Ste. Marie post will be closed on Wednesday while the investigation continues. Lobbies at all other Michigan State Police facilities are open, but officials are asking the public to remain vigilant if they have to make a visit.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217.