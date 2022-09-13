Reality TV star Putman found guilty of assaulting two men outside medical complex

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Guilty on all four counts.
Reality TV show star William Putman has been found guilty of assaulting two men outside a medical complex he and his family are building.
The incident happened in August of last year and was caught on camera.
He face four counts of assault and battery, which is a 93-day misdemeanor.
Before the six-member jury reached that verdict, we heard closing statements from the prosecution and Putman's attorney.
"You are not getting up, you are not getting up, I will kill you," William Putman can be heard saying on video captured on a cell phone.
The viral video was a big piece of evidence in the trial of Putman, the patriarch of the Putman family, the stars of the reality TV show "Meet the Putmans."
The incident happened last August outside the Putman's Medical Building in Caro, which is still under construction.
Putman is accused of assaulting construction worker Dylan Ireland and his uncle, Michael, after Putman was called to the job site.
Closing arguments in the trial indicate Putman came to the site after being told about a confrontation where Dylan Ireland allegedly had a knife, but after the alleged assault, which included Putman tying rope around Ireland's hands, a knife was not found on Ireland.
Putman's attorney Errick Miles says his client was acting in defense of others.
"It's clear what Bill thought the risk was here, life or death,' Miles told the jury.
Ireland had been convicted in a drive-by shooting in Bay City seven years ago, another reason Miles says Putman acted the way he did.
Testimony indicated there was concern Ireland might have even had a gun.
"Nobody saw a gun that day for as many times they played up there may have been a gun at some point prior," Tuscola County assistant prosecutor Eric Hinojosa told the jurors.
Hinojosa says Putman told police, who eventually arrived at the scene that he didn't even know the names of the people he was accused of assaulting.
Hinojosa says Putman found out about Ireland's prior conviction after this incident.
"Bill and his family, and his company, his employees, they can try to smear Dylan as much as they want but they can't undo what you saw in the video, there was no imminent danger posed by Dylan or Michael," Hinojosa told the jurors.
Apparently the jury agreed with that last statement, convicting Putman for assault and battery on all four charges. Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said justice was served.
Sentencing has been set for Oct. 4.