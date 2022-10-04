 Skip to main content
Reality TV star William Putman gets jail sentence in assault case

  • Updated
William Putman, the patriarch of the family in "Meet the Putmans," will spend 30 days in jail for assaulting a working at the medical complex he is building in Caro.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A reality TV star was sentenced to spend 30 days in the Tuscola County Jail on Tuesday.

William Putman, patriarch of the "Meet the Putmans" family, also was sentenced to a year of probation and 200 hours of community service. He was convicted last month on four counts of assault and battery.

Putman got into a confrontation last year with a couple of workers outside the medical complex the Putman family is building in Caro. The incident was caught on cell phone video.

Before being sentenced, Putman apologized to Dylan Ireland, one of the victims in the case.

"We could have kept him from getting inside that car without me taking him to the ground and for that Dylan, I am sorry, truly. I'm sorry, I screwed up, but I was scared," Putman said during his sentencing hearing.

Putman began serving his 30-day jail sentence on Tuesday. Judge Jason Bitzer says his one-year probation sentence could be reduced with good behavior.

