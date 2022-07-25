Recent Grand Blanc High School graduate found dead in Detroit

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent graduate of Grand Blanc High School was found dead in Detroit early Monday.
The body of 18-year-old Jacob Hills was found in the basement of an abandoned apartment building on Warren Street around 1 a.m. Investigators believe Hills died of several gunshot wounds.
Detroit Police Department Major Crimes Commander Michael McGinnis said that Hills went out to a party with friends Saturday night in Detroit. Family members tracked his cell phone to Dearborn Heights on Sunday after they didn't hear from him.
Family members filed a missing persons report for Hills. Hours later, Hills' father received an anonymous phone call saying the body could be located in the basement of a vacant apartment building.
Family members say Hills graduated with honors from Grand Blanc High School this year and planned to join the Michigan National Guard in August.