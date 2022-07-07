Relatives of motorcyclist hit and killed in Flint plead for information

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking for your as family members seek details on a deadly hit-and-run this spring.

Police say 52-year-old Lonnie Williams died after being hit Memorial Day while riding his motorcycle on Stewart Avenue near Clio Road in Flint.

The car that hit Williams drove away before police arrived and still has not been identified.

Family members mourned the loss of Williams during an event on Wednesday.

"He was a joy to be around," said Dalila Alexander, his first cousin. "He was charismatic, he was fun, he was filled with life. He loves his family, the one he was born into and also the one he created with his friends. He will be dearly, dearly missed."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Investigators believe the hit-and-run suspect was driving a gold or silver GMC Yukon with a model year between 1999 and 2006.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may be responsible for Williams' death should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.