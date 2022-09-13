Retired Bentley Community Schools teacher accused of sex crimes

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired teacher from Bentley Community Schools faced a judge Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing after being charged with four sex charges.
Kenneth Gay, 71, is facing four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegations dating back to 2015, according to court records. Prosecutors filed the charges back in May.
Gay is accused of sexual misconduct with victims under the age of 13. He could face up to life in prison if convicted on any of the four charges.
Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelley ordered Gay to take a polygraph test before his next scheduled court appearance on Oct. 11.