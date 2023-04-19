Retired eye doctor sentenced to prison for committing Saginaw area hate crimes

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired optometrist is going to prison following his conviction on two hate crime charges.
During the coronavirus pandemic in the summer of 2020, nooses were found in the Saginaw area with a hateful message attached. Nearly three years later, Ken Pilon learned he will spend at least 10 months behind bars for the crimes.
His sentencing memorandum indicated Pilon blamed his deteriorating physical and mental health and isolation for his racist acts.
He spoke about that in court today, but U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington said he was surprised Pilon didn't offer more of an understanding on how the crimes affected his victims. Two of the victims were in court today.
"Not at all. He doesn't display what a remorseful person would look like," said Regina Simon in reaction to Pilon's comment in court that he was remorseful.
And this is what retired eye doctor Ken Pilon looked like as he walked out of federal court, having been sentenced to ten months behind bars.
Pilon had his suitcoat pulled over his head as he walked out of federal court after Wednesday's sentencing.
"Never looked him in his eyes. He has never given me an apology and has had every chance to do so," Simon said.
Pilon's messages came during a turbulent time in America, as protests were taking place across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.
The 62-year-old Pilon has admitted he placed a noose with the message, "an accessory to be worn with your Black Lives Matter t-shirt" in the vehicle belonging to Donald Simon, who was married to Regina Simon at the time.
Nooses were placed in other locations in the Saginaw area. Investigators eventually discovered that Pilon made threatening and harassing racist phone calls to Starbuck stores.
"I do not feel that he truly understands how his belief system led to all these crimes being committed just based on hate and a lack of knowledge. Just great ignorance, which is quite surprising from a man who is a doctor," Regina Simon said.
Ludington went with the federal government's request for Pilon to spend 10 months in prison.
Simon read a victim's impact statement in court. Her daughter Eulalia was 5 years old when the hate crimes occurred.
"Part of this process was explaining to her what a noose was, and I couldn't do that without crying," Simon said.
Eulalia is 7 now and was in court as Pilon was sentenced to prison.
"She wants to be Ruth Bader Ginsberg and we've always talked about speaking up for ourselves," Simon said.
Pilon was allowed to leave court and will have to report to prison at a later date. After he serves the 10 months behind bars, he will have one year of supervised release.