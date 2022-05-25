Reward increased six years after Bridgeport Township man's shooting death

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bridgeport man's family has increased the reward for information six years after he was shot and killed.
Darrel Volway, 43, was found dead of a gunshot wound on his back porch in the 3900 block of Olive Street in Bridgeport Township on the morning of May 25, 2016.
Investigators continue looking for information leading to whoever caused Volway's death. Michigan State Police is the lead agency in charge of the homicide investigation.
Volway's family and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to whoever is responsible for the 43-year-old's death.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.