Reward increases as two-year anniversary of Huron County homicide nears

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have increased a reward as the two-year anniversary of a Huron County man's murder approaches this week.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office says up to $4,600 is available for information leading to whoever is responsible for the shooting death of 59-year-old Ricky Bailey at his residence in Verona Township on Dec. 30, 2020.
Police say two masked intruders burst into Bailey's residence on Rapson Road around 11:20 p.m. that night and demanded "the money." The unknown intruders then shot and killed Bailey in his living room.
Bailey's sons ages 11 and 20 at the time also were home but they were not injured in the incident.
The assailants were described only as wearing black ski masks, black leather coats, black gloves and black khaki type pants. Bailey's sons could not give information on their physical features.
Police also are unsure how the suspects arrived at and left the residence.
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson has said the assailants may have targeted previous residents who lived in Bailey's house, because his family moved in a short time before his murder.
Nine local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are involved in the nearly two-year investigation. Hanson said numerous people have shared tips and opinions about the case, but investigators lack solid evidence to make an arrest.
Anyone with information about Bailey's murder should call the Huron County Sheriff's Office at 989-269-6500, Huron County Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421 or a confidential tip line at 989-269-2861.