Reward offered for suspect in deadly shooting at Landmark Food Center in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to a 20-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death outside a Flint store last week.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for tips on the whereabouts of Nico Deandre Nard. He is charged with murder and weapons crimes for the deadly shooting last Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. May 4 outside the Landmark Food Center at 206 W. Pierson Road.

The Flint Police Department says an unidentified man was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead of his injuries.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about Nard should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.