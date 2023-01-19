'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township last week.

Gill was arraigned on six counts of false pretenses of $1,000 to $20,000 and one count of false pretenses of $200 to $1,000. The charges are included in four separate cases involving investigators from the sheriff's office, Mt. Morris Township and Flint Township.

After a few days behind bars, he posted $5,400 bond and walked out of the Genesee County Jail. But he continued dodging questions about his alleged fraud.

Diane and Earl Crowder have been trying to hold Gill accountable since June 2021. That's when the Flint Township couple hired him to repair their front porch.

"After he botched the job, he stopped returning our calls," Diane Crowder said. "We couldn't get in touch with him."

So the couple took Gill to small claims court. They spent a lot of time and money trying to stop him.

"He's like runaway bride. He runs, he definitely does," Diane Crowder said.

ABC12 was waiting for Gill when he walked out of the jail, but he took off running through downtown Flint without stopping to answer questions. He later was located in downtown Flint the bus station.

ABC 12 first reported a complaint against Gill on Sept. 1, when Carolyn Mayo said he offered to fix her roof. She gave him some of the money, the work was started, but never finished.

Gill eventually returned Mayo’s money, but several more people have come forward claiming he also scammed them. The alleged victims reached out to one another and took their complaints to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office in October.

All those who have complaints against Gill have similar stories. He offers to do work at their homes -- typically repairing driveways, roofs or front porches -- they pay him a portion of the money owed and he disappears without completing the work.

"He has no remorse. It's the way he makes his living. He preys on people, takes advantage of them," said Crowder.

The Crowders have a judgment against Gill, but they haven't been able to collect the financial settlement in their favor. They say their fight has become about more than just time.

"It's not about us anymore and it’s not about the money,” Diane Crowder said. "It’s about justice. People have really been hurt, some a lot more than us. We don't want to see this continue, it’s not right."

The Crowders have spent about $900 in court fees trying to stop Gill.

"We were determined this had to stop," said Earl Crowder. "It has to come to an end and we are were willing to do what it takes, but there is power in numbers."

The Crowders have a court hearing on their civil case against Gill later this month. Gill's criminal case also continues moving through the court system a probable cause hearing on Thursday.

"Although I have no sympathy for him, I do pray he will turn his life around and do better," said Crowder.

Authorities expect to file more criminal charges against Gill as the investigation continues.

Investigators are asking for any other victims to come forward and file a report with their local police department or contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office Elder Abuse Hotline at 810-257-3422.