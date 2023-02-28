Road to Clemency: Bay County woman in murder-for-hire case to be released

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County woman is scheduled to walk out of prison in March.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer commuted her two life prison sentences for murder, in part because the governor, the Michigan Parole Board and supporters of Luanne Szenay believe she was the victim of domestic violence.
But not everyone agrees with that assessment, especially the murder victim's family.
Home video of Tim Szenay shows what his family says he loved doing -- being on his boat and fishing.
"He was a wonderful little brother," said Jim Szenay.
"He was a normal guy; he was a normal dad," says Tim's daughter, Melanie Mesa.
Tim Szenay's life came to an end in a home in Bangor Township on Jan. 18, 1990. A gunshot was fired from outside the home, wounding Szenay.
"They broke through, stood on his back and shot him through the neck," said Jim Szenay.
The suspects were James Blau and Shawn England. The 20-year-old Blau later testified they were paid to kill Tim Szenay by Szenay's wife, Luanne, after Luanne told Blau she lived in fear of her husband.
The Szenays owned a health food store in Bay City and Luanne had filed for divorce shortly before the murder. Her attorney, the late Elbert Hatchett, said at the trial that Blau's testimony shouldn't be believed.
"Common sense, decency, reason and everything else demands that you not do that," Hatchett said.
Investigators said the real reason Szenay had her husband killed was to collect on his $300,000 life insurance policy. All three were found guilty by a jury.
Szenay and England, the man who actually shot Tim, were both sentenced to life in prison without parole. Blau, who had been working at the health food store, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
"I deserved to go to prison," Blau said.
He was paroled two years ago, and now runs a dog training business in Saginaw Township.
"I would get the stories of what he had done, this man, they were awful things according to her, she also showed me the court documents," Blau siad.
Court documents like divorce papers filed shortly before she had her husband murdered included claims by Luanne that Tim abused her, that he was addicted to drugs and that he threatened to kill her and their child -- a claim Tim Szenay's sister disputed back in 1990.
"She has never been beaten, he has never done drugs," said Brenda Caroeon in 1990.
And now, 65-year-old Luanne Szenay is expected to walk out of prison after serving more than 32 years behind bars.
Szenay has said she endured violence at the hands of her husband for 12 years. She claims that she called police dozens of times to report his abuse, but they declined to do anything.
Szenay declined a request for an interview.
Her release comes after a campaign to grant clemency for Szenay, spearheaded by her daughter Jennifer, who was 7 years old when her dad was murdered. She declined an on-camera interview, but issued the following written statement:
"I've lived without my mother for over 80% of my life. Her release day will be one of the greatest days of my life. I'm so thankful for all the organizations and advocates that have supported my journey and have treated me like family."
The Michigan Women's Justice and Clemency Program has also been advocating to free Szenay, first with Govs. Jennifer Granholm and Rick Snyder and now Whitmer.
Advocates claimed that she had spent enough time in prison and was rehabilitated. Whitmer commuted Szenay's life sentence in December.
"For the governor of this state, to commute her sentence -- two life sentences, not one, two -- is unforgivable to me," Jim Szenay said.
He said the claims of domestic violence against his deceased brother are lies.
"There was no violence. This was about greed," Jim Szenay said.
Chris Gautz of the Michigan Department of Corrections said the parole board voted to release Louann Szenay by a majority vote in January.
"Parole board members do everything they can to bring out and flush out any discrepancies and differences and see what they say as far as their blame in the case," Gautz said.
Melanie Mesa is Tim Szenay's daughter from his first marriage. She was 17 when her father was shot to death.
"Now she was going to say, even if I was, I was abused by this man, this man was abusive, she villainized him. The first time I read that, it broke my heart, because that wasn't him," said Mesa.
She lived with her dad and Luanne for a time and also worked at the health food store.
"When I was there with them, there wasn't abuse. There wasn't anything physical," Mesa said.
Blau agreed.
"I did not witness him doing anything," he said.
While Blau says it was Luanne Szenay who twice asked him to kill her husband, Szenay's commutation request says she gave in to pressure from Blau and that he wanted to be a "hero."
"I am just going to say, I haven't lied one bit. All the evidence corroborates everything I have said. I wish her well," said Blau, who supports Szenay's release.
England, who was 18 when he shot Tim Szenay, remains in prison and supports Luanne's release.
"She has maintained her innocence in all these years. And the fact that the governor saw a merit in her claims should tell us something," England said in a phone interview.
Bay County Prosecutor Nancy Borushko, who was not prosecutor at the time of the murder, sent a letter to the parole board opposing Szenay's release. She said Louanne Szenay's abuse claims have no basis of facts, adding that "murder victims are treated as nothing more than an afterthought at best."
That's exactly how Jim Szenay feels.
"I can never, ever, ever forgive this," he said.
Mesa understands how her half-sister wants to see her mom free again.
"But please, please not this narrative that he was abusive. He loved you, he loved me, he loved your mom. He did not deserve this," she said.
Tim Szenay was murdered when he was 33 years old, a businessman, who loved to boat and fish. His loved ones miss him to this day.
"He didn't hold my babies, he wasn't there when my heart was broken, he wasn't there to fish with me," Mesa tearfully says.
When Szenay is released, she will be on parole for four years.
While not commenting specifically on the Szenay case, Whitmer released a statement on the 22 requests for clemency she granted in December.
"People should take responsibility for their actions and pay their debts to society if they've made a mistake, but I've also firmly believed that people deserve second chances," she said.
"We will continue to improve our system of justice to support law enforcement as they do their job, while ensuring that all Michiganders are treated fairly and equally under the law," Whitmer added.