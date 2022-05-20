Roscommon County man sentenced to 19+ years in prison for child pornography charges

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old was sentenced to 19 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him last year of child pornography charges.
Scott Lantzy of Roscommon County appeared before a federal judge in Bay City on Thursday, where he was sentenced to 235 months in a federal penitentiary. That equates to just over 19.5 years.
Prosecutors say Lantzy, who has four previous criminal sexual conduct convictions, came under investigation after impersonating an EMT to help an injured high school football player.
He came onto the field to help the player and went to the hospital with him. Lantzy, who is a registered sex offender, contacted the player again the following day.
Months earlier, prosecutors say Lantzy befriended another high school student, who offered to housesit for Lantzy.
Lantzy called the student and told him where to find a camera and condoms, so the student could send him pictures of what he was doing in Lantzy’s house.
After Lantzy returned home, the student reported seeing child pornography images on Lantzy's phone, which led the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office to obtain a search warrant.
Lantzy was on trial for four days last October in U.S. District Court in Bay City before a jury found him guilty after just 45 minutes of deliberations. He was convicted of the following charges:
- Two counts of possession or access with intent to view child pornography.
- One count of possession of child pornography.
- One count of transportation of child pornography.
- One count of receipt of child pornography.
“Protecting children from dangerous child predators is one of my office’s top priorities,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “I commend our law enforcement partners for their hard work and dedication to investigating and prosecuting crimes against children."