Saginaw area accused of threatening Seattle girl, criticizing mom in child porn case

CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WJRT) A Saginaw County man is in federal custody on child pornography charges, and investigators believe he criticized the mother for letting it happen.
The FBI arrested the man Wednesday and he remains in federal custody.
The alleged victim, just 14 years old, told investigators she began communicating with the man when she was 12.
He threatened the girl that he would tell her mother and he also threatened to sexually assault and kill the child as well.
Court documents indicate he possibly visited the young girl in Seattle in April.
The disturbing allegations are laid out in this federal complaint. It states a 14 year old girl reached out to the FBI field office in El Paso, Texas, in April, claiming a man was threatening her over the internet, demanding her to send nude photographs and videos.
The man, Eric Hartman lives here in Carrollton Township in Saginaw County.
The girl told investigators she began chatting with a man on the social media app Omegle when she was twelve, and she eventually sent explicit videos and photos to him through the social media sites Discord and Kik.
But the girl told investigators she began to block the man on social media, and Hartman informed her that if she didn't continue to send more photos and videos he would fly out and rape her. Hartman also threatened to tell her mother what she had been doing.
Court papers indicate Hartman purchased a flight from Saginaw to Seattle in April, but its not clear if Hartman ever flew out to the west coast.
But on April 12th, investigators say messages were sent to the girl's mother through Messenger, including sexually explicit photos of her daughter, and criticizing the mother for allowing it to happen, in one message writing "Check her phone. She hides her socials and pics in a app to hide stuff.'
Investigators arrived at Hartman's home yesterday and served a search warrant, finding evidence that supports the girl's claims.
We could not reach Hartman's attorney for comment. He remains in federal custody and will have a detention hearing next week.