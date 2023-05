SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police made an arrest hours after asking the public to help locate a 17-year-old suspect accused of committing several violent crimes in the Saginaw area.

Justin Jamal Love is named in several arrests warrants in Saginaw, Saginaw Township and Bridgeport Township. He is accused of shooting at police, armed robbery and vehicle theft.

Saginaw police say Love was considered armed and dangerous.