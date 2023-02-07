Saginaw Chippewa Tribe details weekend officer-involved shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a suspect shot by a Saginaw Chippewa tribal police officer last weekend pointed a handgun before first.
The suspect was treated and released from an area hospital but remained in jail Tuesday while awaiting arraignment on several charges in U.S. District Court.
The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department says officers responded to a residence on the outer boundaries of the reservation to investigate a possible home invasion on Saturday evening.
Someone called 911 saying a man was trying to break into a residence, where he received a trespass warning earlier in the day. The suspect fled on foot when police arrived in the area.
Officers chased the suspect to the area of Belle Tire on Pickard Street near Brown Road on the east side of Mount Pleasant. During the chase, police say the suspect pulled a black handgun out of a bag he was carrying.
Police say they ordered the suspect to put down the gun, but he refused several times. The suspect allegedly raised the gun and pointed at the officers, one of whom fired one shot at him.
Police say they began providing medical treatment immediately after the shooting until an ambulance arrived to rush the suspect to an area hospital. He received treatment and was released into law enforcement custody.
Michigan State Police and the FBI are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Investigators say several federal charges are pending against the suspect, who will be arraigned in U.S. District Court soon.