Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking the public for information on a malnourished dog found roaming freely.
Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found it somewhere on Adam Boulevard near Court Street in Saginaw. The dog wasn't wearing a collar and is not microchipped.
Investigators say the dog's identity and home address aren't known.
"It's pretty pathetic actually that someone may have had this dog and caused it to be in this condition," said Bonnie Kanicki, director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control. "I mean, he's a baby. He belongs somewhere, to somebody."
Animal care and control officials are nursing the dog back to health. Kanicki said the dog was doing well Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the dog's identity or owners should call Saginaw County Animal Care and Control at 989-797-4500 or request the on-call animal control officer through Saginaw County Central Dispatch.