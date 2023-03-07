Saginaw County doctor accused of trying to have sex with teen

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County family doctor is accused of trying to arrange sex with a 15-year-old in Genesee County.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office arrested 61-year-old Dr. Parminder Jaswal after a sting operation by the GHOST team. He was arraigned Sunday on the following charges:
- Child sexually abusive activity.
- Using a computer to commit a crime.
- Accosting a child for immoral purposes.
- Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Jaswal has been practicing medicine for decades. He believes the GHOST team decoy enticed Jaswal by wearing braces.
"I don't normally share the details, but I want to know if there's more victims out here, because as he came there, he was sending graphic pictures of himself -- genitalia pictures -- and we believe that those pictures were actually taken at his office," Swanson said.
Jaswal posted $170,000 bond after his arraignment Sunday and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Genesee County District Court again on March 16.