Saginaw County family offers up to $100,000 for info on daughter's death

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County family is offering a big reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person that they believe killed their daughter.
Police say 31-year-old Megan Drumhiller's body was found in her Carrollton Township home in January 2022. Police considered her death suspicious and the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death as a homicide.
But investigators are not releasing much information and her family is critical of early police work in this case. The family is hoping someone will step up and give them the information they need.
"Megan was our firstborn and she was an extremely special girl and grew into a beautiful woman. I just miss her so much," said Tim Drumhiller, speaking about his daughter Megan.
She was found dead in her home on Jan. 28, 2022. There was no sign of forced entry.
"She was very selective and deep in her friendships," Tim Drumhiller said.
Her family believes that someone she knew killed her.
"The family has a very objective and good faith belief that the person was someone that was very, very close to Megan," said Tara Pearson, Megan's aunt and the family's attorney.
Police have released little information about a cause of death. Her autopsy indicates she died of asphyxiation, but the manner of Drumhiller's death is listed as indeterminate.
The Drumhillers claim police overlooked or ignored evidence early in the investigation, including not canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video in the area.
"The most devastating news was when we found out that the evidence had been sitting in Bridgeport for eight months," Tim Drumhiller said.
The family is now offering $100,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.
"This has to have a conclusion. We have had enough. We know this is a homicide and we know someone is still free," said Lynette Drumhiller, Megan's mom.
The family just wants answers 16 months after their daughter's death.
"We are hopeful that what we are doing today helps get us to where we need to be and providing clarity to this situation, and that way we can properly mourn her loss," Tim Drumhiller said.
The Carrollton Township Police Department, which initially investigated Megan's death, declined to comment about how it handled its part of the investigation at this time.
A spokesperson for the Michigan State Police, which also worked on the case, said "we are confident there was no mishandling of evidence."
Anyone with information on Megan Drumhiller's death is asked to call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office hotline at 989-790-5423 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL