Saginaw father sent to prison for 14-month-old son's death

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is going to prison for his role in the death of his 14-month-old child.

Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Garstecki was sentenced to at least 7.5 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in connection with the death of his son, Jesse.

Police were called to Garstecki's home in October of 2021 for a report of an unresponsive child. The 14-month-old boy was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors claimed negligence by Garstecki's and child's mother, Amber Martinez, caused the boy's death. An autopsy showed little Jesse died of acute drug intoxication.

Martinez will be sentenced later this month. She pleaded no contest in August to the same charges of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.