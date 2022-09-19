 Skip to main content
Saginaw girl allegedly killed by step-brother buried a day after her birthday

Na’Mylah Turner-Moore

Na’Mylah Turner-Moore was found dead in a field near the residence where she was staying on South 12th Street in Saginaw.

The death of Na'Mylah Turner-Moore came nearly 30 years after another child was killed in that same neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A young Saginaw girl who allegedly was killed by her step-brother on Aug. 30 was laid to rest Monday.

The funeral took place the day after what would have been 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore's 11th birthday.

Investigators say Turner-Moore was found dead in a field near the home where she was staying on South 12th Street near Annesley Street.

Her family reported her missing around 6:15 a.m. Aug. 30 and her body was found a few hours later.

Police arrested her 14-year-old step-brother, Jameion Peterson, on Aug. 31. He is accused of killing the little girl and he was arraigned on one count of murder as an adult in the case.

