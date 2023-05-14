Saginaw investigating sixth homicide of 2023

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw shooting incident has left one man dead and another injured.
According to the Saginaw Police Department, the incident occurred Saturday morning when two 35-year-old men with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital.
Investigators say one of the men died shortly after arrival.
Police say they found multiple spent shell casings near Janes and S. 9th Streets.
Saginaw Police detectives have been investigating the incident and have obtained search warrants for two houses in the City of Saginaw.
No arrests have been made yet.
The investigation is still ongoing, and further details are not yet available.