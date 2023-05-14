 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saginaw investigating sixth homicide of 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Saginaw Police Department

Saginaw Police Department

New Overnight In Saginaw a shooting incident has left one man dead and another injured.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw shooting incident has left one man dead and another injured.

According to the Saginaw Police Department, the incident occurred Saturday morning when two 35-year-old men with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital.

Investigators say one of the men died shortly after arrival.

Police say they found multiple spent shell casings near Janes and S. 9th Streets.

Saginaw Police detectives have been investigating the incident and have obtained search warrants for two houses in the City of Saginaw.

No arrests have been made yet.

The investigation is still ongoing, and further details are not yet available.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you