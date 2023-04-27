Saginaw man accused of bringing drugs to Northern Michigan

BOYNE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is facing several charges for allegedly bringing a significant amount of cocaine to Northern Michigan.
Michigan State Police arrested 35-year-old Demetrius Mason of Saginaw on April 7 during a traffic stop. Troopers allegedly found drugs, cash and weapons while searching the car he was in.
A trooper pulled over the 52-year-old driver for an equipment violation on Boyne Avenue near Fall Park Road in Boyne City. Mason was one of three passengers, including a 6-year-old boy who wasn't wearing a seat belt.
The driver claimed all four of them were driving around and looking for a place to fish at 11:20 p.m. However, police say the driver couldn't name a lake they planned to visit.
The trooper noticed a handgun on the floorboard while talking with the driver. Mason, who was riding in the front seat, allegedly admitted that the firearm belonged to him and he had another weapon on him.
Police say Mason produced a valid concealed pistol license.
The driver gave Michigan State Police permission to search the vehicle. They found a plastic bag with white powder that tested positive for cocaine and a fake battery filled with a white powder residue in Mason's satchel.
Police say Mason also was carrying $650 in cash.
Michigan State Police arrested Mason on one count of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams and two counts of carrying a firearm while committing a felony.
He appeared in Charlevoix County District Court this week for arraignment. He was released on $2,000 bond while awaiting another court appearance on May 16.
Police did not announce any criminal charges against the 52-year-old driver or anyone else in the vehicle.