Saginaw man accused of dealing meth, heroin and crack in Bad Axe

  • Updated
  • 0
Huron County Sheriff's Office car

The Huron County Sheriff's Office.

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man faces several charges and lost his SUV after police say they caught him dealing drugs in the Bad Axe area last week.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office says authorities pulled over 29-year-old Travante J. McKinley after he drove into the Huron County Medical Care Facility parking lot on Van Dyke Road around 2 p.m. Friday.

The traffic stop came after a drug trafficking investigation by the sheriff's office, Bad Axe Police Department and Sanilac County Drug Task Force. Police say they found large quantities of meth, heroin and crack cocaine in McKinley's 2022 Dodge Durango.

The sheriff's office seized the Durango and $1,800 in cash.

Police arrested McKinley at the traffic stop on several delivery of meth, heroin and crack. He appeared in Huron County District Court for arraignment Monday and remained in custody on a $250,000 cash bond.

Investigators allowed a woman riding with McKinley to leave after the traffic stop and she was not charged with any crimes.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking in Huron County should call the sheriff's office at 989-269-6500 or the anonymous tip line at 989-269-2861.

