 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Genesee
County through 245 PM EDT...

At 148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Flushing, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Swartz Creek and Mount Morris around 205 PM EDT.
Beecher around 210 PM EDT.
Flint and Crossroads Village around 215 PM EDT.
Burton around 225 PM EDT.
Grand Blanc around 230 PM EDT.
Davison around 235 PM EDT.
Goodrich around 245 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlas and Genesee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Saginaw man accused of ramming Michigan State Police building to steal computer

  • Updated
  • 0

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Saginaw man early Sunday after he allegedly rammed a Michigan State Police building and stole a laptop computer being stored inside.

Michigan State Police say a 911 caller reported seeing the man crashing into a pole barn and an enclosed trailer repeatedly behind the Bridgeport Forensic Laboratory on Dixie Highway around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

The 34-year-old suspect allegedly smashed through an overhead door to get in the pole barn, where he is accused of stealing a laptop computer stored inside. The trailer also sustained significant damage.

The Bridgeport Township Police Department and Michigan State Police arrested the suspect early Sunday. He was taken to the Saginaw County Jail while the investigation continued Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you