Saginaw man accused of ramming Michigan State Police building to steal computer

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Saginaw man early Sunday after he allegedly rammed a Michigan State Police building and stole a laptop computer being stored inside.
Michigan State Police say a 911 caller reported seeing the man crashing into a pole barn and an enclosed trailer repeatedly behind the Bridgeport Forensic Laboratory on Dixie Highway around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
The 34-year-old suspect allegedly smashed through an overhead door to get in the pole barn, where he is accused of stealing a laptop computer stored inside. The trailer also sustained significant damage.
The Bridgeport Township Police Department and Michigan State Police arrested the suspect early Sunday. He was taken to the Saginaw County Jail while the investigation continued Monday morning.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.