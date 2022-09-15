Saginaw man arrested after child pornography investigation

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is facing four charges after police say he was looking at child pornography online.
Police say 66-year-old Scott Clements Ballien was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on the following charges:
- One count of possession of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.
- Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime
- One count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation when learning that Ballien allegedly looked at images of child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Authorities seized electronics from Ballien's residence during the investigation.