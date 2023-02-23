Saginaw man arrested after child pornography investigation

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is facing four charges after police say he was looking at child pornography online.
Police say 37-year-old Matthew Alan Fischer was arraigned Wednesday in Saginaw County District Court on the following charges:
- Two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
- Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation after learning that Fischer allegedly looked at images of child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Authorities seized electronics from Fischer's residence during the investigation.