Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring.

Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.

A family get together erupted in gunfire in the early morning hours of June 5 at a home on South 11th Street on Saginaw's east side. Mireles was also injured in that shooting, along with one other person.

Buendia was pregnant at the time of the shooting and her unborn baby survived.

A not guilty plea was entered for Mireles and he is being held in jail on no bond.