Saginaw man convicted of first-degree murder for wife's death

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man faces life in prison without the possibility of parole after a judge made a ruling on the man's murder conviction.

Lenard James pleaded guilty to open murder last week in connection with the stabbing death of his wife, Vernida, in April 2020 in Saginaw Township. He made the plea days before the trial was to start.

Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge James Borchard listened to testimony from witnesses as to whether James should be convicted of first-degree or second-degree murder.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole in Michigan while second-degree murder carries a sentence of up to life in prison with a chance of parole.

On Tuesday, Borchard ruled that James is convicted of first-degree murder, which most likely means James will spend the rest of his life behind bars. He will be sentenced at a later date.