Saginaw man convicted on 1 of 2 charges from police shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man was convicted on one of two charges in connection with a no-knock warrant raid.
Rae'Quinn Scott was 17 years old in the summer of 2021 when police say he aimed a gun at them as they entered home via that no-knock warrant.
Police opened fire on Scott, who is 19 now, leaving him badly injured a paralyzed from the waist down. He also had a leg amputated due to his injuries.
Late Friday afternoon, a jury convicted Scott on a firearms charge, but was deadlocked on the more serious felonious assault charge. His mother hugged him before he was taken to jail.
Scott was in a home on Harrison Street in Saginaw in August of 2021 when police served a no-knock warrant at a home that had been shot up in previous weeks. A confidential source told investigators there were weapons in there.
Police say Scott pointed a gun at them during the raid and officers shot the teen several times. His attorney, Bruce Leach, disputes the police version of events.
"Very disappointed, I understand how they can not come to a conclusion on felonious assault because there is reasonable doubt," he said.
The jury told Judge James Borchard they were deadlocked on the more serious charge of felonious assault, which is a four-year felony.
"They do apparently agree that a gun was present, but they could not agree on the fact that Mr. Scott assaulted the officer," Leach said.
Prosecutors say they will abide by the verdict.
"I believe they reached a just verdict in this," said Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson.
He has seen convictions like this with no conviction on an most serious charge, but guilty on the other.
"This is one of a few counts where you can a verdict of this nature," Stevenson said.
Leach said he plans to appeal.
"I hope this sheds light and brings attention to the severity and the danger of no-knock raids and warrants and how they are unnecessary and cause unreasonable risk of harm to everyone in these types of situations," he said.
That firearms conviction is a two-year felony and Scott will be sentenced at a later date.