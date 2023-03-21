Saginaw man details how he helped nab Kansas murder suspects

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man explained how he and his dad helped catch two people, who are now accused of killing an elderly couple in Kansas.
On Wednesday morning, two people from Kansas with ties to Michigan were in Saginaw looking to sell a car. They were told a person on Park Avenue buys and sells cars.
That is where their alleged cross country crime spree came to an end. But police still hadn't discovered the bodies of two murder victims in Junction City, Kansas.
When two people tried to sell the victim's car in Saginaw and attempt to steal it again from the buyer, Demarcus Nelson helped trip them up.
"She wrote the bill of sale for it and my dad gave her the money and they were parked right here," he said.
Nelson said 29-year-old Kallie Peters and 33-year-old Steven Pierce came to the Park Avenue home around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to sell Nelson's dad a 2006 Buick Lacrosse for $200. Nelson looked out the window.
"I saw my dad hitting a puppy with a stick because it tried to bite him and I said, 'Dad what is going on?' He was like, 'Man they are trying to run off with my car,' and the dude ran," Nelson said.
He was able to chase down Pierce, who was outside the car, and put him in a headlock.
"He was biting me and everything when I had him pinned down here," Nelson said.
But he said Peters was still driving the car.
"She came back. She tried to hit us and everything. She was trying to assault us with her vehicle," Nelson said.
Peters eventually jumped out of the car and ran off. Police arrived and questioned Pierce, who was released from custody. But police eventually arrested both later that day.
Nelson said Pierce and Peters had the puppy with them, but now it's roaming that neighborhood. Pierce and Peters face several charges in Saginaw, including assault.
Three days after they were arrested in Saginaw, police in Junction City, Kansas, found the bodies of Roland and Valerie Krissman, an elderly couple who had been murdered.
Pierce and Peters were somehow developed as suspects and police believed they might be heading to Michigan because they had lived in Ogemaw County.
They both now face murder charges in Kansas. The vehicle they were selling to Demarcus Nelson's dad was registered to the Krissmans.
"I was like, my head was all messed up about it, wow, they were just right here, like, these were two people I was just talking to, they killed people, like, yeah, I was messed up in my head about that," says Nelson.
Kansas detectives were in Saginaw on Tuesday interviewing people. At this point, it's not clear what if any connection there is between the murder victims and the suspects.