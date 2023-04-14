Saginaw man faces trial for alleged murder of 3 family members

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man will face a trial over the murder of three people at a family get-together in Saginaw last year.

Court records confirm 49-year-old Juan Mireles was bound over for a trial in Saginaw County Circuit Court on three counts of open murder.

Three people died from gunshots at a family party on South 11th Street on June 5, 2022. The disagreement reportedly centered around an altercation that involved Mireles assaulting a woman at a wedding.

Police arrested Mireles in October. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.

Buendia was pregnant at the time of the shooting and her unborn baby survived. Mireles also was injured in the exchange of gunfire during the party and he received treatment before his arrest.