Saginaw man facing 6 charges after child pornography investigation

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is facing six charges after police say he was looking at child pornography online.
Police say 31-year-old Travis Bronson was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on the following charges:
- Two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
- Three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
- One count of possession of child sexually abusive material.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation when learning that Bronson allegedly looked at images of child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Authorities seized electronics from Bronson's residence during the investigation.