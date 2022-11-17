Saginaw man found guilty of killing mother and daughter in 2020

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man faces life in prison after a jury found him guilty of shooting two women to death in 2020.
Jerome Rogers, 57, was accused of entering a home on Gallagher Street in Saginaw on March 14, 2020, and shooting and killing 72-year-old Hortense Williams and her 48-year-old daughter, Teresa Allen.
Rogers also shot another woman and a man at the residence, but they survived. Police say Rogers knew the victims.
The jury convicted Rogers on all eight charges, including two counts of second-degree murder. He faces a possible sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
A sentencing date was not scheduled Thursday.
Court proceedings against Rogers were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.