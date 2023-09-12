 Skip to main content
Saginaw man must pay $8,500 for damage to Michigan State Police building

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is going to have to pay the Michigan State Police for intentionally crashing his car into the Bridgeport Crime Lab.

Danny Vickers received a sentence of 312 days in jail, which he has already served, along with three years of probation. He is also must pay Michigan State Police about $8,500 in restitution.

Bridgeport Township police responded to a 911 call in May 2022, when someone reported a car ramming a pole barn outside the police forensic laboratory. Officers arrested Vickers at the scene.

He was also accused of stealing a laptop from the building.

Vickers pleaded guilty to three charges, including malicious destruction of police property, resisting or obstructing a police officer and illegal entry.

