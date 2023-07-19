Saginaw man sentenced to life in prison for wife's murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of his wife.

Lenard James, 52, made the unusual move of pleading guilty in April to open murder and other crimes in connection with the stabbing death of his wife, Vernida Hicks.

That plea allowed the judge hearing the case to determine what level of murder Hicks should be sentenced for. Judge James Borchard ruled this was first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

James hid in his wife's car in April 2020. When Hicks got in her car and started to drive, James stabbed her. Hicks crashed on State Street in Saginaw Township after the attack, which led to her death.

James eventually was arrested in nearby supermarket.