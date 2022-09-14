Saginaw man shot to death, cousin arrested for murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police accuse a Saginaw resident of shooting and killing their cousin.
Detectives said it happened a little before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on South Charles Street on the west side of the city.
According to police, 42-year-old Larney Boyd was shot at least one time inside of the home he shared with his cousin. They said first responders tried to save Boyd but were not able to revive him.
Boyd's cousin is in the Saginaw County Jail for open murder. Investigators did not release any information Wednesday morning about a possible motive for the shooting.
Saginaw and Michigan State Police detectives continue to investigate the case.