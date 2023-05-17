Saginaw mom, boyfriend charged in the 2021 death of toddler

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say extensive medical research was key in charging two people in the death of a child who was killed more than two years ago.
In January 2021, emergency responders came to a home on Bernice Drive in Bridgeport Township to help an unresponsive child. The 18-month-old child was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Jaxxon Jones' death was ruled a homicide. He suffered blunt force trauma to the torso, but investigators believed they needed more proof that the little boy's injuries were not accidental.
"This has been a long time coming," said Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson.
Nearly two and a half years after Jones' death, the child's mother, 36-year-old Nia Kindred of Saginaw and her boyfriend at the time, 29-year-old Marcelis James of Holland, have been charged with murder and child abuse.
"We had to rule out all possibilities to make sure that it was an intentional act, that it wasn't accidental," Stevenson said.
He said the investigated included a large amount of medical research that needed to be done to make the decision to authorize criminal charges.
"Have a special team at the University of Michigan (hospital) analyze this poor child and do their analysis, as well as our forensic pathologist," Stevenson said.
Genetic testing had to be done as well, and Michigan Children's Protective Services was also conducting an investigation. Court documents indicate the little boy had a number of previous injuries, including fractures and burns.
Documents also show that Kindred told James not to call 911 when they determined the boy was not responsive because she didn't want Children's Protective Service involved.
Stevenson credits the Bridgeport Township Police Department for its lengthy work on the investigation, saying that television shows that solve cases within an hour is not reality.
"Things happen this quick. You can shoot some information over or you can shoot some blood over to a lab and have information within 24 hours. The real world doesn't work that way," Stevenson said.
At Wednesday's arraignment, Judge A.T. Frank ordered both Kindred and James to be held without bond.