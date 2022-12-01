 Skip to main content
Saginaw mother gets probation after 8-year-old shoots 4-year-old sibling

  • Updated
Shalonda Finch

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a 4-year-old child who was shot by his older brother last year in Saginaw will avoid jail time.

Shalonda Finch received two years of probation on a third-degree child abuse charge after reaching a plea deal in September.

Saginaw police went to a home in the 2500 block of Hampshire Street in July 2021 and found the 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to his torso. Police say the boy's 8-year-old brother found a handgun in the home and fired the shot.

The 4-year-old survived his injuries.

Investigators believe Finch went to a store and left the two children home alone when the shooting happened.

Court records show Finch initially was charged with felony second-degree child abuse, but that was dropped in exchange for the third-degree child abuse charge as part of her plea deal.

In addition to her probation, Finch also will have to enter the state's Family Reunification Program.

