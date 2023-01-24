 Skip to main content
Saginaw 'Mothers of Murdered Children' to attend State of the State address

  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to discuss her plans on dealing with gun violence during her State of the State address.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Saginaw women are getting ready to go to Lansing to attend the State of the State address as gun violence grips the nation.

In the past four days, three mass shootings have been reported in California, one in Washington state and another in Des Moines.

Tamara Tucker knows all too well what these families are going through, as she lost a daughter to gun violence nearly four years ago. She is a member of a group helping the families who have lost a loved one to murder.

As Tucker prepares to attend State of the State address Wednesday evening, she is thinking about all of the people who have lost someone to violence in just the past few days.

"They didn't think about the families they have; they didn't think about the family they are going to leave behind," Tucker said about the suspected suspects in recent shootings across the nation.

In March 2019, her daughter, 26-year-old MoNeisha Simmons-Ross, was shot and killed.

"The pain will always be here, but my focus is to not live in that pain and continue to push through and help other families that are dealing with this," Tucker said.

She heads up the Saginaw chapter of Parents of Murdered Children, a national nonprofit that assists families who have lost a loved one to murder. Tucker knows a lot of families will need help after these last few violent days across the country.

"The conversation has gone on long enough, now is the time to do something," she said.

Tucker has been invited to attend Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address on Wednesday night. She is expected to call for policies to reduce gun violence.

"I am not excited because I have to go and do this in light of losing my child, but I am excited that my voice is being heard, her voice is being heard, every family that has lost a loved one to gun violence, our voices are being heard," Tucker said.

She and Stacy Washington of Saginaw, who also lost a daughter to gun violence, were invited to attend the address by State Sen. Kristen McDonald-Rivet and they both plan on attending.

