 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM
EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the south
with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 AM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Saginaw passes Detroit for Michigan's highest violent crime rate

  • Updated
  • 0

The latest FBI crime statistics show Saginaw passed Detroit with the fourth-highest violent crime rate in the U.S.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest FBI annual crime report for 2021 lists Saginaw as the Michigan city with the highest violent crime rate.

The city passed Detroit for the No. 4 spot in the nation. The rate includes an average of violent crimes compared to the number of residents.

FBI data shows nearly 1,100 violent crimes in Saginaw over the last year.

The agency says the number of crimes in Michigan increased more rapidly than the national average. Law enforcement are attributing the increase to police staffing shortages and the rise in defund-the-police movements.

But the data could change once major cities like Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles report.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you