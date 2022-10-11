Saginaw passes Detroit for Michigan's highest violent crime rate

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest FBI annual crime report for 2021 lists Saginaw as the Michigan city with the highest violent crime rate.
The city passed Detroit for the No. 4 spot in the nation. The rate includes an average of violent crimes compared to the number of residents.
FBI data shows nearly 1,100 violent crimes in Saginaw over the last year.
The agency says the number of crimes in Michigan increased more rapidly than the national average. Law enforcement are attributing the increase to police staffing shortages and the rise in defund-the-police movements.
But the data could change once major cities like Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles report.