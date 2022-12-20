Saginaw police arrest four 17-year-olds after drive-by shooting, chase

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four juveniles accused of shooting at a residence on Saginaw's west side, who allegedly led officers on a chase.
The Saginaw Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at a residence on Mershon Street on the city's west side around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses reported that suspects fired several gunshots from a silver SUV. First responding officers watched the shooting on videos provided two victims, who were not injured.
Police broadcast a description of the suspect vehicle over the radio. A short time later, Saginaw police say officers on the city's east side spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects from the shooting.
Police say the driver fled from officers when they attempted a traffic stop, leading to a chase. One of the suspects in the vehicle allegedly threw a handgun outside, which police quickly recovered.
The driver eventually stopped and Saginaw police apprehended all four 17-year-old suspects. Investigators found three rifles and another handgun for a total of five firearms recovered during the incident.
"I am very proud of the excellent police work from our officers that removed some very dangerous individuals from our community that have no regard for human life and the safety of our citizens," said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth.
All four suspects were arraigned at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center on the following 16 charges:
- Two counts of assault with intent to murder.
- Discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
- Discharging a firearm at a building.
- Third-degree fleeing a police officer.
- Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.
- Two counts of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
- Seven felony firearms charges.
ABC12 is not identifying the suspects because they are charged as juveniles.