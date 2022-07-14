Saginaw police looking for suspects in three armed robberies

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for suspects in three armed robberies reported at Saginaw businesses over the past week.
The first robbery occurred at the Family Dollar at 1908 S. Michigan Ave. around 6:45 p.m. July 8. Police say the suspect showed a handgun and made off with about $500.
The suspect was wearing a black balaclava type mask, a black striped button up long sleeved shirt and dark pants.
The second robbery two evenings later targeted the Little Caesars Pizza at 904 Gratiot Ave. just before 9 p.m. July 10. The suspect showed a handgun, but the employee walked away so the suspect didn't get any money.
The suspect in that case was wearing an N95 mask, gray sweatshirt and jeans.
The third incident early Tuesday morning involved two suspects at the Sunoco gas station at 1607 S. Michigan Ave. Just before 2 a.m., the suspects showed a firearm, but they left with nothing after the clerk threatened to call police.
The first suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white logo, blue jean shorts, red and white shoes and a black face mask. The second suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black shoes and a black face mask.
No injuries were reported in any of the robberies, according to the Saginaw Police Department. Investigators haven't identified any suspects or made any arrests in any of the three incidents.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance camera footage to look for more clues on the suspects in all three robbery attempts.
"We are asking our business community to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or persons on or about their property," said Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez. “It’s only a matter of time before we catch up to these culprits.”
Anyone with information about any of the robberies should call the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1761 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-5245.