Saginaw police officers charged after March incident will remain on the job

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two officers from the Saginaw Police Department will face misdemeanor charges for their actions at the scene where a Michigan State Police trooper allegedly punched a handcuffed man.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office is charging officers Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez with misdemeanor willful neglect of duty.

However, the Saginaw Police Department says both officers will remain on the job while their cases wind through the court system. The city says an internal investigation conducted after the incident found neither officer violated policies.

Michigan State Police Trooper Bram Shroeder, who allegedly punched a handcuffed motorist during a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Annesley Street on March 28, has been on paid administrative leave since the incident.

Shroeder is charged with felony common law offenses and misdemeanor aggravated assault. Fellow trooper Zachary Tebedo is charged with misdemeanor willful neglect of duty.

Police pulled over Vance Martin for suspicion of drunken driving. A video of the incident shows he resisted getting into the back of a patrol car, which led to a physical altercation and the alleged assault.

Prosecutors from the attorney general's office have been investigating whether other troopers and police officers at the traffic stop should have intervened earlier to prevent the alleged assault.