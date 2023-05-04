 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 30s will
result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland,
Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Saginaw shooting victim hospitalized in serious condition

Michigan State Police

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Detectives from the Saginaw Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting at a residence on Clinton Street, which left a man seriously injured.

Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to an area hospital and remained in serious condition Wednesday night.

Investigators have identified a suspect, who also was not identified. No information was released about a possible motive for the shooting and no criminal charges were announced Wednesday night. 

Police will continue investigating the incident. They say there is no continuing threat to the public.

