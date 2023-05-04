Saginaw shooting victim hospitalized in serious condition

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Detectives from the Saginaw Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting at a residence on Clinton Street, which left a man seriously injured.
Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to an area hospital and remained in serious condition Wednesday night.
Investigators have identified a suspect, who also was not identified. No information was released about a possible motive for the shooting and no criminal charges were announced Wednesday night.
Police will continue investigating the incident. They say there is no continuing threat to the public.