Saginaw teen accused of killing step-sister escapes from custody

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenager from Saginaw who is accused of killing his step-sister last year escaped from custody Monday and was on the loose.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Jameion Peterson got out of the Saginaw County Juvenile Center at 3360 Hospital Road. Authorities realized he was missing around 5:35 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office did not release any information about how Peterson escaped Monday evening.

Police were scouring the area northwest of Saginaw on Monday evening, trying to locate Peterson. He was last seen wearing only a pair of navy blue shorts when he escaped.

Anyone who sees Peterson should call 911 immediately.

Peterson was being held on an adult open murder charge for the death of this step-sister, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore in August 2022. Her body was found in a field near the family's home on Saginaw's east side.

Peterson appeared in court for a preliminary hearing month. An investigator testified during the hearing that Peterson admitted to strangling Turner-Moore because he believed she was bullying him.

Peterson's attorney is challenging the alleged confession in court.

A judge initially found Peterson mentally incompetent for court proceedings in the case, but he later was ruled competent last March after receiving mental health treatment.