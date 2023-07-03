Saginaw teen accused of killing step-sister escapes, recaptured

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenager from Saginaw who is accused of killing his step-sister last year escaped from custody Monday and was on the loose for about 6.5 hours.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Jameion Peterson got out of the Saginaw County Juvenile Center at 3360 Hospital Road. Authorities realized he was missing around 5:35 p.m. Monday.

Police scoured the area northwest of Saginaw on Monday evening, trying to locate Peterson. He was located around midnight at an undisclosed location.

The sheriff's office did not release any information about how Peterson escaped Monday evening.

Peterson was being held on an adult open murder charge for the death of this step-sister, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore, in August 2022. Her body was found in a field near the family's home on Saginaw's east side.

Peterson appeared in court for a preliminary hearing month. An investigator testified during the hearing that Peterson admitted to strangling Turner-Moore because he believed she was bullying him.

Peterson's attorney is challenging the alleged confession in court.

A judge initially found Peterson mentally incompetent for court proceedings in the case, but he later was ruled competent last March after receiving mental health treatment.